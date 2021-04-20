3 Shot at Long Island Grocery Store, Suspect at Large, Sources Say

Three people were shot at a Stop & Shop grocery store in West Hempstead on Tuesday, law enforcement sources tell News 4, and the suspect in the attack was still at large as of noon.

One of the victims is believed dead and two others are injured, the sources say.

The suspect is believed to have fled, possibly jumping on a nearby bus to get away. As of 12 p.m., police were still searching for the shooter.

An eyewitness described a commotion in the moments after the incident.

"Everybody seemed to start running out of the store, panicked and frantic," Liz Crew-Lee told News 4.

Video from the scene shows at least a dozen ambulances and police vehicles gathered outside the store.

The West Hempstead School District confirmed that its schools were in a "lock out" and urged the public not to come to its buildings. A spokeswoman for Nassau County said police were asking all nearby residents to remain indoors.

This is a developing story.