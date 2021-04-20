Who Is Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, Suspect in Long Island Stop & Shop Shooting? What We Know

Authorities are actively looking for 30-year-old Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, a man they describe as being a person of interest in the deadly Long Island Stop & Shop shooting that took place Tuesday morning.

Although the authorities say they are actively searching for Wilson, they stopped short of calling him a suspect, rather describing him as "a person of interest" they believe to be the shooter.

Here is what we know so far as information slowly coming to light regarding who exactly Wilson is and his role in the deadly shooting:

At least 1 dead, 2 wounded

A man wearing all black walked into an upstairs office area of a Long Island Stop & Shop late Tuesday morning and shot three people, killing one of them, in the town of West Hempstead before fleeing the scene, Nassau County police officials say. That man is alleged to have been Wilson, police say. He is believed to have had a small handgun.

It wasn't immediately clear if the victims were targeted in some way. The one who died was a 49-year-old man. Two other victims were taken to area hospitals; their identities haven't been released and the nature of their injuries wasn't known.

Gabriel Dewitt Wilson has ties to the grocery store where the shooting took place

According to Nassau County Police, Wilson has ties to the West Hempstead Stop & Shop store. Authorities say he was either a former employee or currently working at the store.

Motive unknown and under investigation

The shooting, according to authorities, took place at the management offices of the store. However, although it appears to be a work-related shooting, the motive is still unknown and under investigation.

On the run and armed

Authorities say that Wilson fled the area after the shooting, remains at large and is believed to have a small handgun. Earlier, a senior law enforcement official said he may have hopped on a bus to escape. Wilson was last seen heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike.

Wilson is described as 6’2”, wearing a black hat, a black mask and a black sweatshirt.

"Do not approach if you see him; please call 911 immediately," Nassau County police warned. "If you you have ANY information regarding this person of interest, please call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS (8477)."