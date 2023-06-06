MTA bus driver doused in lighter fluid during Brooklyn attack: Police

A man allegedly doused an MTA bus driver in lighter fluid and punched him repeatedly in an attack aboard a bus in Brooklyn, according to police, and the suspect is still on the run.

The attack occurred as a bus was being taken out of service in Crown Heights around 6 p.m. Saturday, police said. As the 57-year-old driver announced that the Bx44 bus would no longer be running and told the passengers to exit, he saw one man remained on board.

As he approached to offer help, the man punched the driver multiple times and poured a bottle of lighter fluid on him, according to police. The suspect then got off the bus and ran off.

The bus driver was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County, where was expected to recover.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

No arrests have yet been made. The MTA referred to questions to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.