19-Deck Cruise Ship as Long as Eiffel Tower Is High Makes New Home in Brooklyn

The world's third-largest and fastest-growing cruise line, as MSC Cruises describes itself, sailed into New York City's Brooklyn Cruise Terminal this week with a glamorous megaship offering year-round excursions to select destinations.

MSC Meraviglia, a 1,036-foot long (France's Eiffel Tower is 1,083 feet high, and only if you include the tip), 213-foot-tall, 19-deck floater capable of holding more than 5,700 guests is a vacation in its own right, the cruise line says.

Fortunately, it will also take you from Brooklyn to a number of (warmer) locations. Not all options will be available immediately. Find the list of itineraries and start dates at the bottom of this page from MSC Cruises.

What's So Special About Meraviglia?

Since you asked, MSC Meraviglia is one of the world's biggest cruise ships. Known as "The Ship for All Seasons," she has expansive indoor and outdoor public spaces, as well as a pool deck with a roof that can close for weather.

Among other amenities, it has:

20 bars and 12 restaurants , including the popular Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Ocean Cay, HOLA! Tacos and Cantina, and Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki

, including the popular Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Ocean Cay, HOLA! Tacos and Cantina, and Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki Indoor and outdoor pools and hot tubs, together with one of the most intricate water parks at sea, featuring three twisting slides and a ropes course called the Himalayan Bridge

together with one of the most intricate water parks at sea, featuring three twisting slides and a ropes course called the Himalayan Bridge 10 types of staterooms to choose from, including solo cabins, popular balcony cabins, and stylish suite accommodations in the MSC Yacht Club – the premium ‘ship within a ship’ featuring butler service, along with an exclusive restaurant, lounge, and pool area

to choose from, including solo cabins, popular balcony cabins, and stylish suite accommodations in the MSC Yacht Club – the premium ‘ship within a ship’ featuring butler service, along with an exclusive restaurant, lounge, and pool area Galleria Meraviglia , a promenade lined with shops, restaurants and bars that stretches more than 315 feet and is lined with an impressive LED sky screen

, a promenade lined with shops, restaurants and bars that stretches more than 315 feet and is lined with an impressive LED sky screen Seven different shows in the 985-seat Broadway Theatre and the famous Carousel Lounge

and the famous Carousel Lounge MSC Aurea Spa , providing massage therapy, body treatments, facial treatments, and a thermal area

, providing massage therapy, body treatments, facial treatments, and a thermal area 6,000 square-foot gym featuring state-of-the-art equipment from Technogym™ framed with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, overlooking the main pool deck

featuring state-of-the-art equipment from Technogym™ framed with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, overlooking the main pool deck Entertainment area , including the MSC Formula Racer, a full-sized bowling alley with two lanes, an interactive XD cinema, a flight simulator, and a video games arcade

, including the MSC Formula Racer, a full-sized bowling alley with two lanes, an interactive XD cinema, a flight simulator, and a video games arcade Sportsplex facilities for basketball, tennis, squash, volleyball, Pickle Ball, mini golf and five-a-side soccer

facilities for basketball, tennis, squash, volleyball, Pickle Ball, mini golf and five-a-side soccer MSC Kids’ Club for anyone aged 17 and younger, with dedicated areas for babies, toddlers, children and teenagers, plus the Lego® Experience

MSC Meraviglia MSC Meraviglia entering New York Harbor

Where Can I Go?

The ship makes its debut departure sail from New York City to The Bahamas, Florida, Canada and New England, and Bermuda. Itineraries include the following:

The Bahamas and Florida: Tropical 7- to 11-night sailings with select destinations including Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida; Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, The Bahamas; Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Tropical 7- to 11-night sailings with select destinations including Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida; Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, The Bahamas; Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico. Bermuda: Starting in August, guests can enjoy 5- and 6-night sailings to Kings Wharf in Bermuda, with several days in port to explore the beauty of the island.

Starting in August, guests can enjoy 5- and 6-night sailings to Kings Wharf in Bermuda, with several days in port to explore the beauty of the island. Canada and New England: Just in time for the fall, MSC Meraviglia will offer 10- and 11-night itineraries at Newport, Boston and Portland in the U.S and Saint John, Halifax, Charlottetown, and Sydney in Canada.