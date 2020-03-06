More Cases of Coronavirus Expected as NY Plans to Expand Testing Ability

What to Know It remains to be seen how widely COVID-19 will spread in tri-state area after 22 people in New York were confirmed to have the virus Thursday, just four days after the first local case was reported

Two new NYC cases were confirmed Thursday, both patients in intensive care; cases have no known connection to travel or other local COVID-19 cases, marking fresh instance of community spread

A New Jersey man in his 30s is a presumptive positive, sources say; he allegedly got it from one of the patients in New York. The state announced a second presumptive case on Thursday

New York state's coronavirus caseload is expected to continue to rise after it doubled to 22 in a 24-hour period this week -- as New Jersey awaits official confirmation from the CDC that its two positive tests are indeed valid.

To date, 22 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in New York, three of them in the city and all but one of the rest in Westchester County. One person contracted the disease on Long Island, in Nassau County. At least two patients are currently being treated in intensive care units, officials said.

The other positive tests were in people with mild symptoms — or none at all. Most of the patients remain in isolation in their homes and have not required hospitalization -- as officials have said, 80 percent of people who get coronavirus self-resolve with no additional treatment necessary.

The two latest New York City cases marked fresh instance of community spread; neither patient had travel history connected to an outbreak affected area or was linked to the initial community spread case: the lawyer in Westchester County.

In neighboring New Jersey, authorities say they have two people who tested positive but the state is awaiting official confirmation from the CDC. One is a health care worker in his 30s who works in New York City and splits time between homes there and in New Jersey, officials said. It's not clear where he works or in what capacity. Officials said he was faring well in a hospital.

The New Jersey State Department of Health has established a 24-hour coronavirus hotline to answer questions: 800-222-1222. New York has a similar hotline set up: 888-364-3065.

Worldwide, the virus has infected nearly 100,000 people and killed over 3,300 as of Thursday. New York officials have sought to emphasize that most cases are mild and the overall risk to the general public is quite low.

Still, cases of the new virus — and concerns about potential ones — have already prompted officials to ask thousands of people in recent weeks to quarantine themselves. A few schools and college campuses have closed for cleaning. Suburban Rockland County canceled a youth event planned for Sunday. Local governments are implementing changes -- some major, some minor -- that may impact the daily lives of people who will never get COVID-19. Here's a breakdown of what's happening in that regard by state.

The state of Connecticut has had no positive COVID-19 cases, though it does have people under investigation. Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday that he was asking the CDC to send more testing kits so the state could comply with updated federal guidance on who should be tested.

De Blasio, a Democrat, also urged the CDC to supply New York with more test kits and to speed the approval of tests that private companies may be developing.

The state got approval Saturday to run its own version of the test. Cuomo, also Democrat, said Thursday the state is now able to run about 100 to 200 tests a day and is now working with other laboratories to boost testing capacity.

New York City, meanwhile, got a new batch of CDC test kits. De Blasio said Thursday that the city ultimately wants the capacity to do hundreds of tests per day or more and needs federal help to get there. Authorities also caution that increased testing will lead to more positive cases by default.

How to Protect Yourself

New York City's Health Department released the following guidance for people who recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea -- or for anyone who experiences fever, cough or shortness of breath:

Stay home — do not travel or go to work or school while sick

Go to a health care provider and tell them about your travel history If you do not have a health care provider or insurance, call 311

Avoid contact with others

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

Nationally, the CDC said that as of Thursday it had a total of 99 cases reported by 13 states; only about a third of those have been confirmed to be related to travel. Eleven people have died, all of them from Washington state except for the newest victim, whose death was reported by California.

The CDC only updates its numbers once a weekday, though, and the numbers reflect the agency's total as of 4 p.m. the previous day. The case total in the United States could be higher. NBC News reported it as being up to 231 cases nationwide as of Friday morning.

CDC officials warned for weeks to expect a disruptive spread of the virus in America. Here's where stand now as far as developing a vaccine.

The Senate overwhelmingly passed an $8.3 billion measure Thursday -- by a vote of 96 to 1 -- as part of national efforts to help combat the spread. The bill now goes to the White House for President Trump's signature. The money would pay for a multifaceted attack on that virus that has already infected nearly 100,000 people and killed more than 3,000 across the globe.

As the viral infections spread across the globe, everybody has to make a decision: How worried should I be about getting infected, and what should I do about it?