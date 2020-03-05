2 More COVID-19 Cases in NY Brings Total to 13: Community Spread Eyed in Possible NJ Case as State Awaits Tests

What to Know It remains to be seen how wide COVID-19 will spread in the tri-state area after 13 people in New York were confirmed to have the virus

A New Jersey man in his 30s is a presumptive positive, sources say; he allegedly got it from one of the 13 people in New York

The U.S. House passed an $8.3 billion bipartisan bill to combat the virus on Wednesday amid growing global concerns

Two more people in New York have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 13, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on "Morning Joe" Thursday. The mayor said the cases include a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s. More details were expected later in the day.

The developments come among an apparent surge of positive cases due to increased in-state testing -- and while officials continue to tell people not to panic, that 80 percent of people who get it self-resolve, many remain concerned about protecting themselves and their families.

The Westchester attorney who had an underlying respiratory illness and was hospitalized in what was the state's first case of person-to-person spread passed it on to his family, who passed it on to a friend's family -- and others. In New Jersey, where no positive cases have been officially confirmed, sources said late Wednesday there was a presumptive case linked to one of the cases in New York.

It remains to be seen how wide the spread will reach.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to officially confirm that the Fort Lee man in his 30s was tested positive with COVID-19 but New Jersey health officials were treating him as such on Wednesday. The development came the same day as nine other people in a New York City suburb were diagnosed with the illness.

Sources tell NBC New York that the Bergen County man had contact with one of the New York patients but it wasn't immediately clear who it was. The man is being treated at Hackensack University Medical Center where he is " resting comfortably and doing well," Chief Physician Executive Daniel Varga said in a statement.

The New Jersey State Department of Health has established a 24-hour coronavirus hotline to answer any questions residents may have about the disease. The hotline number is 800-222-1222. For New York, call 888-364-3065.

The New York City Council Committee on Health and Committee on Hospitals on Thursday will hold a joint hearing with education officials and emergency officials to examine the city’s plans and preparations for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, federal health officials said they were providing New Jersey with $1.75 million in what they called initial funding to respond to the virus. The U.S. House also passed an $8.3 billion bipartisan bill to combat the virus on Wednesday.

Those organizing events as small as weddings or as large as concerts and sporting events at Madison Square Garden are doing what they can to quell fears, and encourage people not to worry about attending. NBC New York’s Gilma Avalos reports.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said hundreds of people are in quarantine in connection to the New Rochelle lawyer, the second person in the state to have contracted COVID-19 and the first known case of what experts call “community spread.”

People who've come into contact with them will be tested and should sequester themselves in their homes, he said. They include people who worked with the lawyer and his wife at their law firm, hospital workers who treated him, the son's college roommate, and scores of people who attended events at their synagogue in recent weeks. Two school districts also canceled classes.

“Whenever you find a case, it is about containment and doing the best you can to keep the circle as tight as possible," Cuomo said.

The 50-year-old lawyer, who commuted by train from New Rochelle to work at a small Manhattan law firm, has an underlying respiratory illness that potentially put him in more danger from the disease, officials said. He is being treated in the intensive care unit of a Manhattan hospital.

Cuomo said the lawyer had no known travel history to countries where the outbreak of the new coronavirus has been sustained. State and city officials said the man had done some other traveling recently, including an early February trip to Miami.

The lawyer's wife and their 14-year-old daughter were asymptomatic, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said. The 20-year-old son had some symptoms but is getting better, de Blasio said. All three are quarantined at their home. The neighbor, who had driven the lawyer to get medical attention when he was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and the other family that has been diagnosed are also under self-quarantine at home.

Yeshiva University, where the 20-year-old is a student, canceled classes at one of its Manhattan campuses through at least Friday. De Blasio said two people he had close contact with — a roommate and a friend — were being tested. Yeshiva University's three other campuses are unaffected. The school has an enrollment of about 6,000 students, including about 2,700 undergraduate students.

The Bronx school that the 14-year-old attends will remain closed into next week. Westchester Torah Academy, where the children from the other affected family are students, is also closed. Services were canceled at the synagogue that the lawyer's family attended. The school district in Hastings-on-Hudson said it was closing Thursday and Friday “out of an abundance of caution” because a parent had been in contact with a person under quarantine. Mount Vernon City School District said Wednesday on their website that schools will be closed until Monday so cleaning crews can disinfect buildings.

Westchester County health officials on Tuesday directed the family's synagogue, Young Israel of New Rochelle, to halt services immediately. Congregants who attended Feb. 22 services as well as a funeral and a bat mitzvah on Feb. 23 were directed to quarantine themselves at least through Sunday.

Dr. Teresa Amato, the chair of emergency medicine at LIJ Forest Hills, answers your questions about the novel coronavirus outbreak and COVID-19.

County officials said they will mandate quarantines for those who do not comply.

Young Israel Rabbi Reuven Fink said the lawyer is “quite ill” and asked for prayers for him and his family. He told congregants that following the quarantine order is “a sacred obligation that we all must take very seriously.”

“This is a very emotionally trying time for us all,” Fink said in a statement posted to the synagogue's Facebook page. “When we first heard of the Coronavirus it seemed so remote. It has now come not only to our doorstep, but has pierced our lives.”

In another development, Cuomo said state-run universities are recalling about 300 study-abroad students and faculty from China, Italy, Japan, Iran and South Korea, places where the numbers of coronavirus cases have been growing. Cuomo said they will be flown back to the U.S. on a charter flight and quarantined for 14 days.

De Blasio said public school trips to those countries have been canceled. He said there has been no noticeable change in city public school attendance.

Taxi regulators are telling drivers and owners to clean their cars with disinfectant products at least once a day, paying special attention to surfaces that are touched often, such as door handles, arm rests, and seat belts. Uber said it has similar protocols in place.

Also Wednesday, the city declared face masks to be temporarily in short supply, triggering consumer protection rules that make it illegal for stores to price gouge.

There are, however, some good news. Cuomo announced Wednesday that tests in other suspected COVID-19 cases around the state had come back negative, including for the husband of the first patient diagnosed in the state. Both the husband and the wife are healthcare workers who recently traveled together to Iran, where the disease is widespread.

NBC New York’s Brian Thompson went to one of New Jersey's largest hospitals to see what the process patients go through as they get tested for coronavirus if they exhibit symptoms.

Cuomo said the woman, 39, is continuing to recover at home. De Blasio said despite the husband's negative test, he would still be subject to the same quarantine mandate as a precaution.

As he has in recent days, the governor sought to reassure the public that the disease is often passed by close contact, not casual contact like riding in the same subway car as a person who may be sick.

“We have an epidemic caused by coronavirus," Cuomo said. “But we have a pandemic that is caused by fear.”

In other parts of the country, the death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 11 with a victim succumbing in California, the first reported fatality outside Washington state.

https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/Qnteb/13/

Officials in California's Placer County, near Sacramento, said Wednesday an elderly person who tested positive after returning from a San Francisco-to-Mexico cruise had died. The victim had underlying health problems, authorities said. California Gov. Gavin Newsom late Wednesday declared a statewide emergency due to coronavirus. Washington and Florida had already declared emergencies, and Hawaii also joined them Wednesday.

Washington also announced another death, bringing its total to 10. Most of those who died were residents of Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland, a suburb east of Seattle. At least 39 cases have been reported in the Seattle area, where researchers say the virus may have been circulating undetected for weeks. Vice President Mike Pence was expected to meet with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee near Olympia on Thursday.