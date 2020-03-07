Tri-State at 49 COVID-19 Cases and Counting, as Nationwide Death Toll Climbs to 17

What to Know The number of novel coronavirus cases is expected to grow over the weekend, as more testing is done and results continue to come in less than a week after the first local case was reported

New York was up to 45 total cases after Friday, the vast majority of which were in Westchester County and tied to a lawyer who works in midtown Manhattan

New Jersey had four positive samples that had been sent to the CDC for confirmation; Connecticut was connected to one of NY's positive cases, but no resident has yet been infected

More results from state-run testing for the novel coronavirus continue to come in, and as a result the tri-state is seeing the number of confirmed cases increase exponentially with each passing day.

Overall, there have been 49 total cases found in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, with the biggest portion of infected patients coming from Westchester County. There have been 35 people to test positive there, almost all of which are connected to the cluster that started with the midtown Manhattan lawyer, the first case of community spread.

While health officials have sought to emphasize that most cases are mild and the overall risk to the general public is quite low, officials have already asked thousands of people in recent weeks to quarantine themselves, putting others in a mandatory isolation.

A few schools and college campuses have closed for cleaning. Community events have been canceled out of an abundance of caution. Local governments are implementing changes — some major, some minor — that may impact the daily lives of people who will never get COVID-19. Here's a breakdown of what's happening in that regard by state.

New York

New York added 23 new coronavirus cases Friday, including four Manhattan cases and more in Westchester County, bringing the state's total to 45, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

Of the nearly two dozen new cases, most are located in Westchester County, where the ages of those confirmed to have the virus range from 7 to 81 years old.

Of those who were found to have the coronavirus was the rabbi of Young Israel of New Rochelle, Reuven Fink, according to a statement posted Friday on the website of Yeshiva University, where Fink teaches two courses. He said he was doing "reasonably well" and advised anyone who had contact with him to contact their health provider as a precaution. The synagogue said on its website it will be closed through Sunday.

However, other counties are starting to see their totals inch up as well. One of the new Manhattan patients is a man in his 50s who lives on the Upper West Side and is presenting mild symptoms, de Blasio said. The man is married with three pre-teen daughters — all of whom also exhibited mild symptoms, but it wasn't confirmed if they had the virus. Disease detectives are working to learn more about any close contacts he may have had while contagious.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, explains social distancing and how it can help slow the spread of Coronavirus in elderly and immunocompromised patients.

Financial and insurance company TIAA sent a memo to employees saying that one of their employees at their offices on Lexington Avenue had tested positive for coronavirus after coming in contact with an already infected individual. That office was closed for cleaning, and would re-open on March 12.

At least two patients are currently being treated in intensive care units in Manhattan. One of the patients from Thursday, a man in his 40s, was discharged from the hospital and put into isolation at his home. The woman in her 80s was still hospitalized.

The city got back results for three teachers who had recently traveled to Italy. A teacher at James Madison High School in Brooklyn was negative, as were two other teachers at P.S. 369 in Brooklyn and P.S. 130 in Lower Manhattan.

There were also three new cases in Nassau County, all adults who are related to the man who was the county's first positive case on Thursday. None of the cases there were connected to the New Rochelle cases.

Overall as of Friday night, there were 35 COVID-19 cases in Westchester, four in NYC, four in Nassau County and two in Rockland County, according to Gov. Cuomo. The two Rockland County cases were from a man and a woman who worked at a bat mitzvah at the synagogue.

Erika Gomez, a 24-year-old English teacher from Southern California living in China has been quarantined in her studio apartment for 40 days. She shared her experience as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

Also Friday, Cuomo delved a bit more into the state's mandatory and precautionary quarantine measures. To date, 44 people statewide, including nine in New York City, are under mandatory quarantine order.

Those people have either A) Tested positive; B) Had direct contact (within 6 feet) with a person who has tested positive; C) Returned from a country with CDC travel health levels 2 or 3, the countries in the hotbed of the outbreak; or D) Is deemed in need of quarantine by a local health provider and local health department. Officials will coordinate with the state Department of Health to make that determination, the governor said.

Four thousand people across the state have self-quarantined as a precaution: 2,700 in New York City and 1,000 Westchester.

Many positive tests in the state involve people with mild symptoms — or none at all. Most of the patients remain in isolation in their homes and have not required hospitalization — as officials have said, 80 percent of people who get coronavirus self-resolve with no additional treatment necessary. Meanwhile, as of Friday, New York City was still awaiting test results for 40 people.

New Jersey

In neighboring New Jersey, four people tested positive and the samples were sent to the CDC for confirmation. Those results were still pending federal confirmation as of Friday night.

One is a health care worker in his 30s who works in New York City and splits time between homes there and in New Jersey, officials said. It's not clear where he works or in what capacity. He's doing well in isolation at the hospital, officials say. Another woman tested positive in Bergen County, and was released into isolation at her home.

Some schools in the state were closing as another case of COVID-19 was found in New Jersey, with cases now in Bergen and Camden counties. NBC New York’s Brian Thompson reports.

Two other cases in the state were announced Friday, including a man in his 60s in southern New Jersey's Camden County and a man in his 50s in Bergen County. Both have been hospitalized.

The New Jersey State Department of Health has established a 24-hour coronavirus hotline to answer questions: 800-222-1222. New York has a similar hotline set up: 888-364-3065.

Connecticut

Connecticut was connected to its first case of coronavirus reported Friday night, however it still remained the only state in the area not yet to have a confirmed case. A Fairfield County nurse tested positive for COVID-19, according to Gov. Ned Lamont, however the woman is a Westchester County resident and is believed to have been exposed to the virus there.

The woman marked the 35th person in Westchester County to be infected with coronavirus. She is under self-quarantine at her New York home, but she may have come in contact with patients and staff at Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital, where she worked. Officials are trying to find those she may have come into contact with.

Renee Coleman-Mitchell, the commissioner of Connecticut's Department of Public Health, said the case does not officially count as a Connecticut case.

Connecticut also has more than 200 people self-monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19. Gov. Lamont announced that he was asking the CDC to send more testing kits so the state could comply with updated federal guidance on who should be tested.

How to Protect Yourself

New York City's Health Department released the following guidance for people who recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea -- or for anyone who experiences fever, cough or shortness of breath:

Stay home — do not travel or go to work or school while sick

Go to a health care provider and tell them about your travel history If you do not have a health care provider or insurance, call 311

Avoid contact with others

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

Health officials are looking at two probable cases of coronavirus in New Jersey. Brian Thompson reports.

Nationally, the CDC said that as of Friday it had a total of 164 cases reported by 19 states; in the vast majority of those cases, authorities aren't yet sure how the virus was contracted. Seventeen people have died, the most recent two coming from Florida.

The CDC only updates its numbers once a weekday, though, and the numbers reflect the agency's total as of 4 p.m. the previous day. The case total in the United States could be higher. NBC News reported it as being up to 333 cases nationwide as of early Saturday morning.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed over 3,400.

CDC officials warned for weeks to expect a disruptive spread of the virus in America. Here's where we stand now as far as developing a vaccine.

On Friday, President Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure to fuel national efforts to combat the spread. The legislation provides sustenance for a multifaceted attack -- money for vaccines, tests, potential treatments and to help local governments respond -- on the virus.