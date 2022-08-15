More Antisemitic Flyers Found Dispersed to Long Island Homes by Hate Group

More disturbing messages of hate are turning up on Long Island, as antisemitic flyers were found outside homes — and it’s not the first time this summer authorities have seen this type of hate being spread this way.

The anti-Jewish flyers could be seen along a street in Freeport Monday, leaving neighbors disgusted. Ironically, one of the flyers was actually left across the street from a school, which has a fence decorated with the message “kindness matters.”

“One in my driveway. One in the neighbor’s and one in his driveway. I picked them up and threw them out,” said Paul Cannino.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said about 100 flyers were left in the town.

“You’re trying to cause division in our communities, trying to cause harm and fear in our communities,” said Ryder.

It follows the discovery of similar flyers in Rockville Centre, Oceanside and Long Beach in July.

“They are white supremacists and they are virulently antisemitic,” said Anti-Defamation League Regional Director Scott Richman, saying it is one small network behind the flyers.

But he asked that people don’t show images of the flyers on social media.

“That just gives them oxygen. That’s exactly what they’re looking for. They want to get their name out there,” said Richman.

Nassau Police released a video in July of a car dumping the flyers in driveways late at night. The ADL says the flyers are actually protected by free speech — but residents in the area want no part of them.

“I don’t think we need any more resentment like that. Getting people against each other,” said one local resident.