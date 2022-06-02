18-Year-Old Faces Hate Crime Charges for Antisemitic Attack on NYC Street: DA

An 18-year-old from Staten Island was arraigned on various charges, including assault as a hate crime, in connection to an unprovoked attack against a man wearing traditional Hasidic attire while walking to synagogue in Williamsburg, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

Logan Jones, 18 is charged with third-degree assault as a hate crime, third degree assault, third-degree menacing as a hate crime, third-degree menacing, third-degree attempted assault as a hate crime, third-degree attempted assault, and second-degree harassment.

Bail was set at $30,000 and Jones was ordered to return to court on June 24. Attorney information for Jones was not immediately known.

Jones charges stem from an investigation following an alleged incident on April 1, according to the district attorney. On that day, at around 7:55 p.m., on Gerry Street, Jones and a group of five individuals allegedly approached the 21-year-old victim and his wife, as they walked to Shabbat services at their local synagogue.

According to prosecutors, Jones allegedly began punching the young man in the face. Jones as well as two of the other individuals then kicked the man as he fell to the ground and tried to escape by sliding underneath a truck parked in the street, according to the district attorney's office.

Jones and the group of five individuals fled after the man's wife asked a bystander to call 911, prosecutors said noting the investigation.

The young man suffered severe head and body pain, an abrasion to the cheek, as well as bruising to the face and mouth.

“Without warning or provocation, this defendant allegedly assaulted an innocent man simply because of his Jewish faith. Crimes that target individuals because of their religion, race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation are a threat to everything we stand for here in Brooklyn,” Gonzalez said in a statement.