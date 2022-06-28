Missing NYC High School Student Found, Family Says

The family of a 15-year-old girl from the Bronx who didn't return home after taking a test at her high school said their missing loved one has been found.

Police had been searching for Kyara Villa, and posted pictures of her in the Grand Concourse section on Monday. Her family said Tuesday evening that the teen had been found.

Her family was in tears as they said Kyara was previously last seen around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, as she left the High school of Fashion Industries in Chelsea. Friends told the family that they last saw her on a No. 2 train.

Kyara's family feared that she could be in danger because of how long she had been missing. Family told Telemundo 47 that she had been found.