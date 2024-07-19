‘Weekend starts now!': IT outage jokes, frustrations take over social media

A widespread Microsoft outage linked to Crowdstrike, cybersecurity firm, disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday -- halting the daily lives of millions across the globe.
The massive technological disruption prompted many to head on over to social media to voice their frustrations -- with a side of humor.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
News
While the IT outage prompted a flurry of memes and jokes, officials took to social media to share the latest information and ease concerns.
Copyright NBC New York