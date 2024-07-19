‘Weekend starts now!': IT outage jokes, frustrations take over social media

A widespread Microsoft outage linked to Crowdstrike, cybersecurity firm, disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday -- halting the daily lives of millions across the globe.

The massive technological disruption prompted many to head on over to social media to voice their frustrations -- with a side of humor.

Whoever's responsible for the Microsoft outage is getting fired anyway, so the smart thing to do would be knock Teams out for the day too and leave a hero. — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) July 19, 2024

The Crowdstrike issue might be the largest IT outage in history.



It's like Y2K, except it actually happened this time.



Wild times! pic.twitter.com/cim15V1Do1 — Adrian Dittmann (@AdrianDittmann) July 19, 2024

me after logging into work and finding out the global IT outage hasn’t effected my company pic.twitter.com/nQ2E1u03hT — Joseph (@j0sephstark) July 19, 2024

Flying during a global tech outage and kissing my luggage goodbye forever pic.twitter.com/aqBnFQ0Ak2 — Maggie Gray (@MaggieGray) July 19, 2024

Waking up as a Linux user today #Crowdstrike pic.twitter.com/rkC4hGQhLY — It's FOSS (@itsfoss2) July 19, 2024

you’re telling me there was a global microsoft outage and TEAMS is still working — swoph (@swoph) July 19, 2024

While the IT outage prompted a flurry of memes and jokes, officials took to social media to share the latest information and ease concerns.

Some MTA customer information systems are temporarily offline due to a worldwide technical outage. Train and bus service is unaffected.



Please listen for announcements in your station, on your train, or on your bus. — MTA (@MTA) July 19, 2024

Train arrival information is unavailable for A/B/C/D/E/F/G/J/M/N/Q/R/W/Z/Rockaway Park Shuttle/Franklin Av Shuttle due to a worldwide technical outage. Train service is unaffected.



This affects https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb, our MTA app, countdown clocks, and arrival announcements. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 19, 2024

Microsoft Outage: Disruptions to airline & @MTA travel. Airports are open. Check w/ airline carriers before departing to confirm cancellations/delays. Train & bus service is unaffected. More Info: https://t.co/AmPmvksbBq or https://t.co/jsJiBRVCfC @JFKairport @LGAairport — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) July 19, 2024

I want all New Yorkers to know we are monitoring the global technical outage involving CrowdStrike.



Our teams are assessing the full impact it may have on city operations, but here’s what I want you to know right now: — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 19, 2024

I’ve been briefed on the global technology outages which have grounded flights, disrupted banks, and slowed the work of businesses and critical services.



We’ve activated our State Emergency Operations Center as of 3:00 a.m. and will be monitoring impacts throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/HNRzt8y8nw — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 19, 2024

I am closely monitoring impacts to critical infrastructure in New York State due to a worldwide software issue.



Our top priority is to ensure 911 systems are fully operational. A fix for the underlying issues has been identified & we are working with agencies on a resolution. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 19, 2024