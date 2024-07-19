Social Media

‘Weekend starts now!': IT outage jokes, frustrations take over social media

By NBC New York Staff

A widespread Microsoft outage linked to Crowdstrike, cybersecurity firm, disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday -- halting the daily lives of millions across the globe.

The massive technological disruption prompted many to head on over to social media to voice their frustrations -- with a side of humor.

@sammcginn

It’s monday’s problem… #outage #microsoft #computer #crash #internet #australia #crowdstrike #humour

♬ PORSCHE - NXYO

While the IT outage prompted a flurry of memes and jokes, officials took to social media to share the latest information and ease concerns.

