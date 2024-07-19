Global IT outage hits NYC services, airports; mayor plans news conference

A widespread Microsoft outage linked to cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday, throttling multiple aspects of daily life as New Yorkers -- and people worldwide -- confronted the dreaded "blue screen of death" on several platforms.

Airports in the New York City area were operational, though delays and cancellations were reported -- Newark and LaGuardia highlighted the list of airports on Flight Aware's "misery map." Trains were running, too, but platform signs and signal times were disrupted across the MTA - so information on train status wasn't available for the commute.

The MTA said train and bus service is unaffected.

Mayor Adams held a news conference Friday morning. He said the city's critical infrastructure and emergency services were not impacted.

As of 9 a.m., 476 flights in the tri-state were delayed and 212 flights were canceled. Across the country more than 2,000 flights have been canceled for the day.

LaGuardia Airport is urging passengers to not head to the airport before first checking the status of the flight with the airline.

The Times Square camera showed at least one board down in the Crossroads of the World -- and commuters looking to order their morning Starbucks ahead were greeted with empty to-go racks, because computers were down.

The FDNY said the city's 911 system is operating normally.

"If you call for help, we will respond," the department said in a post on social media.

CrowdStrike response

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz posted on social media platform X that the company “is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts.”

He said: “This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.”

The issue affected Microsoft 365 apps and services, and escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing it.

Microsoft 365 posted on X that the company was “working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion” and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability.”

New York State Chief Cyber Officer Colin Ahern said the state does not have a timeline for full restoration of computer services.

“We are working with our agencies, local governments, and the third party service provider to resolve any issues on impacted systems. Our priority is to ensure all 911 systems across New York are operational and able to address emergency response needs," Ahern said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he has been briefed on the outage and emergency management officials across the state are coordinating in the response.

"We activated our State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) as of 3:00 a.m. in response to these disruptions and have provided guidance to relevant executive branch agencies on how to address the situation. We are also engaging county and local governments, 911 call centers, and utilities to assess the impact and offer our assistance," Murphy said in a statement.