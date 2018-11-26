Up to eight mice were seen making themselves at home inside a Rockfeller Center Just Salad Sunday night. (Published 2 hours ago)

Up to eight mice were seen running rampant in the popular Rockefeller Center lunch bar Just Salad Sunday evening.

The mice were caught on camera by Eli Colon, who had just finished having dinner at a nearby Rockefeller Center eatery about 7:30 p.m. when he saw something moving in the salad store.

He said he spotted about six to eight mice running and jumping inside the Just Salad, which is closed Sundays, and started to film.

“When you see this kind of stuff you get very concerned for the health of the people who work there and the people who have lunch there every day," he said.

In the video, the mice can be seen scampering around behind the counter in the kitchen. Colon has a 3-year-old with allergies so he was particularly concerned about the level of hygiene.

"Our main concern is how a place with a sanitary grade of “A” displays mice like that and we were just passing by not searching for mice and those are noticeable. I'm sure there have to be more. Also questions about the standards and processes used by the sanitary organizations that rates these places and how reliable those are."

The Rockefeller Center Just Salad was last inspected by the Department of Health on October 30. The restaurant inspection found evidence of mice or live mice present, but the 'A' grade was still awarded.

This particular Just Salad is in the subterranean Rockefeller Center concourse, which leads into the 47-50 Streets Rockefeller Center subway station.

Just Salad did not immediately respond to NBC 4's request for comment.