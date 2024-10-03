New York Mets

Mets to host watch party at Citi Field for NL Wild Card Game 3 against the Brewers

The Mets watch party will feature $5 concessions and free parking.

By Julian Nazario

New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor, left, Jose Iglesias, left center, David Peterson, right center, and Brandon Nimmo, right, celebrate in the dugout after taking the lead in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta.
AP Photo/Jason Allen

The New York Mets want fans to show their team some love for Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series.

To make that possible, the team, which is looking to advance in the postseason in Milwaukee, will host a watch party at Citi Field Thursday, with the team projecting the game on the MLB's largest scoreboard.

As part of admissions, Mets fans will enjoy free parking and $5 concessions. Tickets are on sale on the team's website for $10, with proceeds going to the Amazin' Mets Foundation.

While there's no confirmation on Grimace's attendance, the Mets confirmed Mr. and Mrs. Met will make appearances throughout the experience.

The McDonald's character became an iconic symbol of the Mets playoff run when after fans attributed the win streak to the mascot's visit. The Mets later unveiled a commemorative purple seat to honor Grimace's legacy.

With the first inning of the game scheduled fort 7:08 p.m., Citi Field gates will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the event will be available while supplies last, with a limit of eight tickets per person. The organization also said that while the event is subject to cancellation at their discretion, all tickets would be automatically refunded.

The series is tied 1-1 and the winner will advance to the National League Division Series.

