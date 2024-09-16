Mets unveil purple ‘Grimace' seat at Citi Field celebrating famed June win streak

Grimace's legacy is alive and well at Citi Field.

The New York Mets on Monday unveiled a commemorative purple seat to honor the beloved McDonald's character who has been a special part of the 2024 season.

On June 12, Grimace threw out the first pitch at Citi Field. After that, the Mets went on a seven-game win streak catapulting Grimace into Mets lore.

Now fans can be a part of the Grimace magic by sitting the purple seat. It is located in section 302, row 6, seat 12 and is available for purchase for remaining home games this season.

“It’s been great to see how our fanbase created the Grimace phenomenon following his first pitch in June and in the months since,” Mets senior vp of partnerships Brenden Mallette said in a statement. “As we explored how to further capture the magic of this moment and celebrate our new celebrity fan, installing a commemorative seat ahead of fan appreciation weekend felt like the perfect way to give something back to the fans in a fun and unique way. This enables our fans to be a part of the Grimace fun, while enjoying a game at Citi Field.”

Fan appreciation weekend will take place from Sept. 20-22.

