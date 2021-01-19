Mets General Manager Admits Sending Explicit Photos to Reporter in 2016

The General Manager of the New York Mets sent multiple explicit messages and photos to a reporter back in 2016, according to a report by ESPN.

According to screenshots of the messages obtained by the sports channel, Jared Porter messaged the foreign MLB correspondent dozens of times when he worked as the director of professional scouting for the Chicago Cubs. The reporter ignored many of his messages and stopped responding after he sent a photo of his groin region, ESPN reported.

In a statement provided to NBC New York by a Mets spokesperson, Mets President Sandy Alderson confirmed that the messages were sent by Porter.

“I have spoken directly with Jared Porter regarding events that took place in 2016 of which we were made aware tonight for the first time. Jared has acknowledged to me his serious error in judgment, has taken responsibility for his conduct, has expressed remorse, and has previously apologized for his actions," Alderson's statement said.

"The Mets take these matters seriously, expect professional and ethical behavior from all of our employees, and certainly do not condone the conduct described in your story. We will follow up as we review the facts regarding this serious issue," he continued.

Porter was hired from the Diamondbacks just last month. In a statement to ESPN, he admitted he had texted the female reporter but said the explicit photos are not of him. "Those are like, kinda like joke-stock images," he told the cable news.

ESPN did not identify the reporter who has since retired from sports journalism. She told the media outlet that she wants to prevent it from happening to anyone else.