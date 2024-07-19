Memorial Sloan Kettering delaying some procedures after global IT outage

As a result of a global IT outage impacting a number of systems here in New York City, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center said it is delaying some procedures.

"At this time, we are pausing the start of any procedure that requires anesthesia. We are in the process of calling patients with appointments that are affected. If you have not been notified, please proceed to your scheduled appointment," the medical center said in a statement on its website.

The hospital said is having some "system issues" after the outage, but has backup procedures in place to continue patient care.

NewYork-Presbyterian said its hospitals and medical facilities have not been directly impacted.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the city's 911 system was not affected and is operating normally.