McDonald's Spicy Nuggets Return to NY Menus for Limited Time

They're baaaaaack.

A day after announcing some big changes to make their burgers "more flavorful than ever," McDonald's is coming through for its white meat fans.

Starting Tuesday, McDonald's Spicy Chicken McNuggets are available at participating restaurants in New York, the fast-food giant announced -- but only for a limited time.

The McNuggets are breaded in a sizzling tempura coating made with cayenne and chili peppers. They made a hugely popular debut in September 2020 as McDonald's first new U.S. McNugget flavor in nearly 40 years.

They returned only briefly in 2021 and 2022. Consider this your 2023 fix.

Just don't look for any on the New York State Thruway, because you can't get McDonald's anywhere on there anymore.