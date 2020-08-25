McDonald's to Debut 2 New Menu Items, Including 1st New U.S. Flavor of McNuggets in Nearly 40 Years

Who doesn't love a new McDonald's menu item?

The fast-food restaurant announced Tuesday it will debut two next month at participating locations in New York and across the U.S.: Spicy Chicken McNuggets and a Chips Ahoy!® McFlurry®.

The nuggets are breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers, and the "Mighty Hot Sauce" boasts a powerful blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis, McDonald's said in a press release. The new McFlurry® features vanilla soft-serve, caramel topping and Chips Ahoy!® cookie pieces blended throughout.

Both will be available for a limited time starting Sept. 16.

"This is the first time we’ve introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983," Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen said in a statement. "As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options."