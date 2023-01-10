traffic

You Can't Get McDonald's Along NY State Thruway Anymore. Here's Why

There are still plenty of food options along the Thruway, of course -- they just don't come with Golden Arches

By Jennifer Millman

mcdonald's ny state thruway
Getty Images

If you haven't already driven the New York State Thruway in 2023, you'll likely notice something on your next trip.

There are no more McDonald's -- not even one.

The nine remaining restaurants with the Golden Arches at food-and-fuel centers along the 569.83-mile span of highways throughout the Empire State closed up permanently on Jan. 1, 2023, for contract reasons.

All service areas -- there are 27 of them in total along the Thruway, all open 24 hours daily -- are now operated by Applegreen C-Stores, which offer various hot food items as well as grab-and-go sandwiches and wraps, salads, coffee, snacks, drinks and more. Those are open seven days a week also and feature Taste NY products and merchandise.

Get more info on all the Thruway rest stops and welcome centers here.

This article tagged under:

trafficMcDonald’sTransitFood & Drinkhighways
