Mayor Shifts Admission Screens in Effort to Address Segregation in NYC Schools

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced major changes on Friday to the way schools in the country's largest district admit some of its students by reforming the screening process at selective schools throughout the five boroughs.

The changes, taking effect for the upcoming academic year in selective middle and high schools, "ensure our classrooms reflect the great diversity that is New York City."

The decision follows what de Blasio calls "the hardest of all school years."

Middle schools throughout the city that rely on a screening process to admit students will pause the practice for at least one year, the mayor said Friday. In its place, a lottery system will be implemented to target equal opportunity for student applicants.

One of the key performance indicators of screens for incoming middle schoolers was standardized exams, which had been canceled district-wide since the early days of the pandemic.

Admission applications for middle schools open Jan. 11, the Department of Education says. High school applications open one week later.

In the city's high schools, geographic priorities will be eliminated in the admissions process over two years. The DOE said district priorities for admissions will be eliminated in high schools in the first year. By year two, all other geographic priorities will be eliminated, like borough residence requirements.

High schools are invited to remove screen processes now, Cancellor Richard Carranza said Monday. If high schools wish to maintain academic or other screens, they will use the previous years' grades, tests, and grades from first part of last year as screening criteria.

The changes will "directly address the current circumstances attendant to the pandemic," Carranza said at the mayor's briefing. "This will make it simpler and fairer as a process for our families to be admitted to schools that have already gone through so much in this pandemic."

The specialized high school admission tests will continue as required by state law. Registration will open Dec. 21, Carranza announced Friday.

