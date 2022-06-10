March For Our Lives NYC: What to Know for Saturday

Tens of thousands of people in the tri-state are expected at rallies on Saturday, joining March For Our Lives rallies scheduled all across the county to demand meaningful changes to gun laws.

New York City's march kicks off around 11:30 a.m. at Cadman Park Plaza in Brooklyn, before walking over the Brooklyn Bridge and concluding in Manhattan.

At least a dozen separate rallies will kick off throughout the day, in other parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as well. The marches start at different times, all of which are posted on the official website.

New York City is warning of significant impacts to travel between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. It's unclear how many people were estimated to join the Saturday march.

March for Our Lives Rally: Expect large crowds/traffic delays tomorrow, 6/11, from Cadman Plaza E in BK across the Brooklyn Bridge & ending on Liberty St & Broadway in MN, from 12 PM - 4 PM. Consider alt routes & allow for additional travel time. #MarchForOurLives — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) June 10, 2022

Now with recent shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, bringing gun control back into the national conversation, organizers of this weekend's events say the time is right to renew their push for a national overhaul.

“Right now we are angry,” said Mariah Cooley, a March For Our Lives board member and a senior at Washington's Howard University. "This will be a demonstration to show that us as Americans, we’re not stopping anytime soon until Congress does their jobs. And if not, we’ll be voting them out.”

The House has passed bills that would raise the age limit to buy semi-automatic weapons and establish federal “red flag” laws. But such initiatives have traditionally stalled or been heavily watered down in the Senate.

The March for Our Lives movement was born out of the massacre when 14 students and three staff members were gunned down on Feb. 14, 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, by a former student.