Toddler dies 2 weeks after Manhattan apartment fire; baby brother still critical

A Manhattan toddler has died as a result of injuries sustained in last month's Washington Heights apartment fire, and his 1-year-old brother, also badly hurt in the blaze, remains in critical condition, police said Wednesday.

King Corporan and his little brother were among three young kids in their Audobon Avenue apartment, near West 175th Street, when flames broke out late the night of March 20. Police have said the trio was home alone. Their mother was charged in the aftermath of the fire with three counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child.

It wasn't clear if prosecutors would seek upgraded charges against her, given the boy's death.

The babies' 8-year-old sister was also hospitalized, though she was released in short order. A mother and her daughter in a neighboring apartment who were also transported are expected to recover.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed flames leaping from a fifth-floor apartment. It was under control within about an hour, fire officials said.

The cause is still under investigation.