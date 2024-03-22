Mom arrested as kids fight for life after Manhattan fire

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after police say her three young kids were left alone in a Manhattan apartment when a fire broke out in the building, trapping them in terror, according to officials.

Skilyn Maldonado was charged with three counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child in connection with the blaze that drew dozens of first responders to her Washington Heights apartment building earlier this week.

Information on a possible attorney for her wasn't immediately available.

Meanwhile, investigators are continuing to probe the fire that left two of her children, ages 2 and 1, hospitalized in critical condition. There was no immediate change to their conditions early Friday.

The fire erupted at their building on Audubon Avenue, near West 175th Street, around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed flames leaping from a fifth-floor apartment. It was under control within about an hour, fire officials said. The cause is under investigation.

The critically-injured babies' 8-year-old sister was also hospitalized, though she was released overnight. A mother and her daughter in a neighboring apartment who were also transported are expected to recover.