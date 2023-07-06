crash

2 NYC buses collide sending 18 people to hospital, 63 more being evaluated: FDNY

A major collision between two buses in Manhattan left dozens of passengers injured, 18 of them rushed to area hospitals Thursday night.

Fire department officials said two buses, an MTA bus and a double-decker tour bus, crashed near East 23rd Street and 1st Avenue around 7 p.m.

The total patient count was still fluctuating, but FDNY officials said a total of 81 people were being evaluated by first responders. None of the injuries to anyone involved appeared to be life-threatening, they added.

Efforts to rescue people on board the tour bus were made difficult by the size of the bus, FDNY said at a media briefing. People had to be pulled out of windows and removed from the upper deck with the help of a ladder.

The majority of the injuries seem to be cuts, bruises and scrapes. Some may have possible fractures.

