Miami

Bag of snakes found hidden in passenger's pants at Miami International Airport

The officers made the discovery at a checkpoint at the airport back on April 26, according to a X post by the TSA on Tuesday

By NBC6

TSA

First it was snakes on a plane, now it's snakes in the pants.

That's what TSA officers found when they searched a passenger at Miami International Airport recently.

The officers made the discovery at a checkpoint at the airport back on April 26, according to a X post by the TSA on Tuesday.

The post included photos of the snakes that were found in what appears to be an Oakley sunglass bag.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

TSA called in U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Miami-Dade Police to assist, and the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

This article tagged under:

Miami
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us