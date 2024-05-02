Norwalk

Crash and fire shut down I-95 in Norwalk, Conn.

Interstate 95 South remains closed hours after three vehicles collided and some of them caught fire. One of the vehicles, a truck hauling gasoline caught, fire under the Fairfield Avenue overpass and that road is closed as well.

Both sides of Interstate 95 were closed, but the northbound side of the highway has reopened.

State police said they learned around 5:30 a.m. about the collision on I-95 South, near exit 15 in Norwalk, at the Fairfield Avenue overpass, and vehicles were on fire.

Officials from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said a tanker, a flatbed and one car were involved and 8,500 gallons of gasoline spilled from the tanker.

DEEP is also evaluating the nearby Norwalk River because of the runoff from battling the fire.

United Illuminating is cutting power because power lines under the bridge were melted, according to DEEP.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone who is traveling in the area is asked to seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.

Norwalk
