Driver punches pedestrian to ground, runs over hand in Brooklyn road rage attack

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of what police described as minor injuries to the face, head and hand

By NBC New York Staff

Police are looking for a driver with Florida plates they say ran over the hand of a 59-year-old pedestrian after repeatedly punching him following an argument last week, authorities say.

It was early in the morning on April 24, around 8:10 a.m. The NYPD says the victim was walking near Leonard and Richardson streets in Greenpoint when he got into an argument with a male driver, according to police.

It's not clear what the two argued about, but the driver got out of his car and punched the victim several times, knocking him to the ground. Police say he then got back in his car and drove over the victim's right hand.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of what police described as minor injuries to the face, head and hand.

Authorities released a surveillance image of the SUV involved in the case. It's described as a white Toyota Rav4 with Florida tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

