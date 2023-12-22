Man with NY ties taken hostage in Oct. 7 Hamas attack confirmed dead months later

The death of a 73-year-old man with ties to New York has reportedly been confirmed more than two months after he was shot in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, officials announced Friday.

The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum announced the death of Gadi Haggai, a father to four and grandfather to seven. Haggai and his wife, Judi Weinstein, had reportedly been on a morning walk when Hamas militants invaded Kibbutz Nir Oz, abducting the couple alongside hundreds of others on Oct. 7.

Haggai's death was also reported by a spokesperson for Kibbutz Nir Oz, who claim the 73-year-old died on Oct. 7 and was taken into Gaza.

"Judi is still held captive by Hamas," the Families Forum statement read. "Gadi's body is still being held by Hamas in Gaza."

The couple had reportedly been shot during the attack. Weinstein was able to get word out that she and Haggai had been shot, with her husband suffering a critical head wound, according to Haaretz.

There are few details known about Haggai's passing, including how the family patriarch died.

"He will be remembered as a gifted man, with sharp intellect and a love for wind instruments - which he played since he was a young child. He was a talented chef, and alongside his wife, Judi, he lived a healthy, active lifestyle," a statement from the family read.

“We continue to urge our leaders to do everything they can to bring our parents home to us. This latest news of Gad’s death only reaffirms the urgency with which we need to bring all of the hostages home.”

Haggai was born and raised in Kibbutz Ein HaShofet. His wife, 70, was born in Goshen, New York (Orange County), according to Rep. Pat Ryan.

This story is developing.