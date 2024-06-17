Celebrity News

Derek Jeter's New York castle may finally have a buyer

The home in Greenwood Lake, a bucolic expanse in New York near the New Jersey border, is three parcels with six bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, and includes extensive gardens, a lagoon and an infinity pool, according to the listing

By The Associated Press

jeter house
Wright Bros

Former New York Yankees superstar Derek Jeter has found a potential buyer for his New York castle after the sprawling lakefront property had its price tag slashed by more than half.

The property, known as Tiedemann Castle, went into contract with a buyer in late May after the asking price was lowered to $6.3 million.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

It was first listed around about six years ago for more than $14 million and had at one point failed to sell at auction.

The home in Greenwood Lake, a bucolic expanse in New York near the New Jersey border, is three parcels with six bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, and includes extensive gardens, a lagoon and an infinity pool, according to the listing.

Diane Mitchell, the listing agent for the property, declined to comment on the pending deal.

Jeter retired from the Yankees in 2014.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Celebrity NewsReal EstateYankees
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us