2 dead in triple shooting near Manhattan subway station

Three people were shot, two of them killed, when gunfire erupted near a Manhattan subway station late Sunday, authorities say.

It's not clear what prompted the gunfire at West 207th Street and 10th Avenue, not far from the Inwood-207th Street station, shortly before midnight. Cops responding to multiple 911 calls encountered three victims.

A 44-year-old man had been shot in the face; a 40-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 37-year-old man was shot in the leg. The two men in their 40s both died. No arrests have been made.

Authorities say the suspect is described as a man wearing black and a ski mask who ran eastbound on West 206th Street after the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.