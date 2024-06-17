Empire State Building

Yes. There really is a giant inflatable dragon atop the Empire State Building

"Game of Thrones" prequel "House of Dragons" debuted the first episode of its second season Sunday night

By Jennifer Millman

NBC Universal, Inc.

No, it's not just you -- there is, in fact, a giant inflatable dragon clutching the Empire State Building's spire 102 stories above midtown Manhattan.

It's Vhagar, the 270-foot (at least in this version) dragon queen in the "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of Dragons," which premiered its second season Sunday night.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

It's part of an immersive "House of Dragons" experience from HBO Max and the Empire State Building to promote the show, and includes a photo op with the famed "Iron Throne," among other features.

Learn more about the "House of Dragons" experience here.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Empire State BuildingTelevision
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us