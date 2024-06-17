Yes. There really is a giant inflatable dragon atop the Empire State Building

No, it's not just you -- there is, in fact, a giant inflatable dragon clutching the Empire State Building's spire 102 stories above midtown Manhattan.

It's Vhagar, the 270-foot (at least in this version) dragon queen in the "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of Dragons," which premiered its second season Sunday night.

It's part of an immersive "House of Dragons" experience from HBO Max and the Empire State Building to promote the show, and includes a photo op with the famed "Iron Throne," among other features.

