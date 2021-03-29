Asian Woman Brutally Beaten, Man Unconscious After Subway Attack in Separate Assaults

In one of two recent violent attacks in New York City, an elderly Asian American woman was brutally beaten by a man Monday afternoon who repeatedly kicked her in front of witnesses who seemingly stood by.

The 65-year-old woman was walking along 43rd street when a man came up to her and kicked her in the stomach, knocking her to the ground, the NYPD said. The man then stomps on the woman's face several times while hurling anti-Asian statements at her. He later casually walks away, the footage shows.

The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to video footage, a man inside a building lobby seemingly stopped what he's doing to watch the assault and later two more men wearing blazers walked into the frame and one of them closed the door as the woman was on the ground.

Help identify the below individual wanted in connection to an assault. On Monday, March 29th at 11:40 AM, at 360 West 43rd St, a female, 65, was approached by an unidentified male who punched and kicked her about the body and made anti-Asian statements. Info?☎️1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/LkwfYhMCLr — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 29, 2021

According to real estate website Street Easy, Brodsky Organization is the property developer and manager of the building where the incident took place.

On Brodsky's Instagram account, the group said they were aware of the incident and the staff who witnessed the account were suspended pending an investigation. The organization also said they were working to identify a third-party delivery vendor who was also present during the assault.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident and has asked anyone with information to contact the department.

NYPD says there have been 33 hate crimes with an Asian victim so far this year, news outlets reported.

In another incident, two men exchanged punches aboard a Manhattan-bound J train and one of them was caught on camera trying to choke the other who appears to be Asian.

The video ends with the man passing out and the other man walking off the train at the Kosciuszko Street Station. Detectives with the NYPD are now investigating whether the incident is another hate crime directed at Asian Americans in the city.

The brutal beating on the Brooklyn subway was caught on camera, and the NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is now investigating. NBC New York's Erica Byfield reports.

A crowd gathered in Bensonhurst Monday morning to denounce the recent rise in Asian hate. Two women who spoke at the rally say men spit on them, days apart.

"I believe I was targeted because I'm Asian American, because I'm an easy target," Vanessa Lam said.

Marueen Ki, the other victim, said, "When I saw him I went to the other side because I'm afraid something may happen." Ki said her attack happened outside her senior center on 73rd Street and 18th Avenue.

Lam, who is 16 years old, was just blocks away on 68th Street when she says her attacker pushed her into traffic.

"His aim was to harm me. Had he succeeded, he could have killed me," Lam said.

Lawmakers at the morning rally reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen laws and increase community training.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating a reported assault inside a Midtown subway station Saturday night where a man allegedly assaulted a woman and yelled anti-Asian slurs, according to authorities.

"We too have an obligation to stand up and support our neighbors in need," said state Senator Andrew Goundares, who also spoke on the need for bystander trainings.

Rep. Grace Meng, who represents parts of Queens, called the attack sickening.

"The victim is beaten and choked so brutally that he appears to become unconscious. As I have said, the rise in violence against Asian Americans is disgusting and unconscionable," Meng said Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to provide assistance to the ongoing investigation.

"The misguided rhetoric which has vilified Asian Americans throughout this pandemic is highly dangerous, and now we are seeing more and more painful real-life consequences. It is sickening and I want every New Yorker who identifies as part of the Asian American community to know this: in this state we not only condemn the hateful rhetoric, but we stand with you because we are all one family, united against hate," the governor said in a statement.