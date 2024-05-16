Greenwich Village

Man struck and killed by garbage truck backing up on Greenwich Village street

By Tom Shea

Caution tape
Getty Images (File)

A man was stuck and killed by a garbage truck that was going in reverse down a street in Manhattan, according to police.

The incident occurred just after 5 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of West 4th Street and Cornelia Street in Greenwich Village, police said. The driver of a private garbage truck was heading on West 4th Street and stopped on Cornelia Street, then put the truck in reverse.

As the driver backed up, a 35-year-old man in the street was struck, according to police. EMS responded to assist the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 35-year-old driver of the truck remained at the scene. No arrests have been made, and an investigation remains ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Greenwich VillageManhattan
