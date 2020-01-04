Man Spits, Hurls Anti-Semitic Remarks After Trying to Enter Yeshiva: NYPD

What to Know A man tried to walk into a yeshiva in Far Rockaway on Dec. 24, but school staff members denied him entry, the NYPD said

The man then walked over to a parked car, made a number of anti-Semitic remarks and spit into the vehicle, police said

The episode was just one in a string of anti-Semitic attacks and incidents that took place in the tri-state at the end of December

The NYPD has released surveillance video of a man who allegedly made anti-Semitic remarks and spit into a car after staff members wouldn’t let him into a yeshiva in Queens.

The man, who appeared to be in his 20s, tried to walk into a yeshiva on Central Avenue in Far Rockaway around 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 24, but school staff members denied him entry, the NYPD said.

The man then walked over to a car parked in front of the yeshiva, made a number of anti-Semitic remarks and spit into the vehicle through an open passenger window, according to police.

The car’s driver, a 44-year-old woman, wasn’t injured, police said. The man fled the scene after the incident. It wasn't immediately clear why he was trying to enter the yeshiva.

The episode of aggravated harassment was just one in a string of anti-Semitic attacks and incidents that took place in the tri-state area at the end of December, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.