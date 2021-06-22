Man Smashes Windshield on Staten Island Expressway in Alleged Road Rage Attack

A 39-year-old father says he was driving on the Staten Island Expressway with his son when he became involved in a collision. That’s when the other driver became irate and used a bat to smash the victim’s vehicle, according to police.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, recorded the attack on his cellphone camera and his 11-year-old son can be heard crying in the background as the attacker destroyed their car's windshield. The suspect then fled the scene in an uninvolved third vehicle, police said, and the other vehicle initially involved in the collision also left the scene.

The scene occurred near exit 13 around 7 p.m. on Friday, June 18, while the victim and his two sons were going to New Jersey to celebrate Father's Day, the victim told police.

"I exited my truck to check the damage and had him jump in my face blaming me for the damage. While I stood there and told him to back the f--- off me and that I have kids in the truck and I’m not doing this his friends also exited the second vehicle and came at me as well," the father wrote on his Facebook page.

He added that the man damaged not only his windshield but also his headlights, the hood of the car, and also left his young kids terrified. Though no one was physically injured.

The father says he decided to share the video because he hopes this doesn't happen to anyone else.

"I fear that this individual could do it to somebody else," he said.

So far, no arrests have been made and police are still searching for the man and the two vehicles involved.