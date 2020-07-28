Man Shot After Gunfire Breaks Out Near Where 2 Teens Were Killed in Brooklyn

More gunfire broke out near where two teenage boys died after they were shot in the head in Brooklyn on Sunday. One of the bullets struck a 22-year-old man, according to police.

The NYPD says the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday at George Walker Park. The victim heard gunshots and felt pain in his shoulder, police said. He was transported to Brookdale and he's expected to survive.

The shooting occurred just over 24 hours after a shooter in a moving SUV's sunroof shot at three teenage boys near a popular basketball court by Highland Park in Cypress Hills.

The New York Post reported that Monday night's shooting happened at a vigil for 16-year-old Kleimer Mendez and 18-year-old Antonio Villa, the teens who were killed in Sunday night's shooting. NBC New York has not independently confirmed the report but a memorial with candles and photos of the teens killed were seen near the scene.

Police say it's unclear what led up to the Monday night shooting and no one has been arrested.

There were a total of eight recorded homicides on Sunday alone. All but one of them died by gunshot wounds, according to the NYPD. Apart from the two teenage boys, the homicides included a 32-year-old man in Brooklyn, a woman around 24 to 35, a 24-year-old man and a 37-year-old man in the Bronx, a 40-year-old man in Queens and a 32-year-old man on Staten Island. Of the seven separate incidents, just one saw a suspect taken into custody.

The city has been grappling with an increase in gun violence across the five boroughs in recent weeks. In an interview with NY1 Monday morning, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea acknowledged the city and department anti-violence efforts are not yet having the full intended impact.

“When we have a day with 15 shootings in New York City that’s not a success, there’s no other way to put that," Shea said. “There are still some challenges throughout New York City with repeat gun offenders, with the gang situation, with large groups on the street and how to tackle them in terms of alcohol and things of that nature.”