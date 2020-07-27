One Teen Killed After Three Shot at Brooklyn Park: NYPD

A 16-year-old boy has died after a gunman opened fire at him and two other teens at a park in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Police say the teens were near a popular basketball court by Highland Park in Cypress Hills around 6:30 p.m. when someone shot the 16-year-old in the head. An 18-year-old was also shot in the head but survived. Authorities say he's in critical condition. A 17-year-old was shot in the leg and he was in stable condition.

There have been no arrests and the shooting is under investigation, police said.

"This is heartbreaking. His life was just beginning. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the families of these boys. No parent should ever have to bury a child," Mayor Bill de Blasio reacted to the gun violence late Sunday.

There were a total of eight recorded homicides on Sunday alone. At least seven of them died by gunshot, according to the NYPD.

Yesterday we participated in the stop the violence march and rally. This afternoon three people were shot on Vermont Street, @NYPD75Pct sadly one of the victims succumbed to his injuries. This senseless gun violence must stop! — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) July 27, 2020

The city has been grappling with an increase in gun violence across the five boroughs in recent weeks. Just on Saturday, NYPD Brooklyn North precinct said officers participated in a march to stop the violence.