Man Punches 11-Year-Old Girl and Hits Classmate During Recess in NYC Park: Police

A man punched an 11-year-old girl in a New York City park on Wednesday and attacked her classmate who tried to intervene, according to police.

The victim and a few of her classmates were in Stuyvesant Square during recess when the man in black sunglasses and gray, long sleeve shirt approached them and started yelling, police said. It's unclear what he was saying to the children but he then sprayed water at the girl and tried to attack her.

When the girl attempted to fight back, the suspect grabbed her hair, punched her in the face and tried to choke her, the NYPD said. A 15-year-old student tried to help the younger victim but he was also struck by the man who police described as 25-35 years of age.

After first responders arrived at the scene, the girl was taken to Mt. Sinai Beth Israel hospital in stable condition, according to authorities. The teen victim was treated at the park for minor injuries.

Police on Thursday released images of the alleged attacker and asked anyone with information to come forward.