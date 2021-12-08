Man in Custody After Allegedly Lighting Christmas Tree Outside Fox News Building on Fire

New York City first responders were attempting to control a Christmas tree fire outside the Fox News building in midtown Manhattan early Wednesday morning.

Videos posted by witnesses to the Citizen App show thick clouds of black smoke coming from the tree after police say someone allegedly lit the tree located on West 48th Street and 6th Avenue on fire. A News 4 employee witnessed NYPD officers apprehending a suspect near the tree after midnight.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A police department spokesperson confirmed a man was in custody but investigators couldn't confirm an incendiary device used.

A livestream of the tree on Fox News showed that the fire has been put out. This is a developing story and no other information was immediately available.