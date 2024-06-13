Man exposes himself to 9-year-old girl on Long Island: Police

A nine-year-old girl was the victim of a lewd act on Wednesday on Long Island when a man exposed himself to her, according to police.

The girl was outside her home on Falcon Street in East Meadow when a man in a white work van, with an orange ladder on it, parked across the street and motioned for the girl to come over to the van, police said. According to Nassau County police, when the girl went up to the van, the man exposed himself.

The girl was able to safely run away and tell a parent what happened, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.