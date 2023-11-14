Queens

Man admits stabbing 3 people to death inside Queens home in horrific triple slaying: Police

By Marc Santia, Myles Miller and Tom Shea

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man walked in to a police station and admitted to stabbing three people to death inside their Queens home in what police discovered was a horrific triple murder, according to police.

The 54-year-old man entered the 113th precinct stationhouse Tuesday morning "as calm as possible" and said he was having issues with his tenants, NYPD Assistant Chief Kevin Williams said at a press conference. When the officer he was speaking to asked more about it, the man said he "did something bad" at the address, according to Williams.

Police went to the house on Millburn Street in St. Albans around 7 a.m. after the suspect, who has not yet been identified, admitted to grisly slaying, Williams said. Officers found a man and a woman both dead on the first floor.

Another victim, a second woman, was found in an upstairs bedroom. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement sources said all three people found in the home suffered multiple stab wounds.

The ages and identities of the victims were not immediately clear. It was not known if they were the suspect's tenants or how they may have known him.

The man who admitted the killings to police was taken into custody at the precinct, with charges against pending, Williams said.

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not say whether there was a history of domestic problems at the address.

