Macy's fireworks spectacular: Where to watch with the best views in NYC

Booming fireworks will brighten the skies once again above the East River when the 47th annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks show takes over New York City on Tuesday.

Here’s your guide to where, when and how you can celebrate America’s independence in New York.

Macy’s iconic July 4th Fireworks Show returns

Macy’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks spectacular is back.

The event will kick off Tuesday at 8 p.m. with a televised star-studded two-hour special on NBC featuring performances by Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and LL COOL J featuring DJ Z-Trip & The Roots.

Then, fireworks will illuminate the New York skyline around 9:25 p.m. with more than 60,000 shells and effects being launched from five barges positioned on the East River. The show will pop and crackle to the rhythm of classic patriotic tunes including “The Star-Spangled Banner," "America the Beautiful,” "Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

This year's spectacular, lasting roughly 25 minutes, will debut a new mile-wide waving flag comprised of red, white and blue fireworks. The holiday spectacular will also be streamed live on Peacock.

Where can I watch the fireworks in NYC with the best views?

Fans wanting to get a look at the fireworks in person can visit one of seven officially designated viewing locations along the river. But once full, spectators will be directed to other access points along the FDR Drive.

The public viewing locations are managed by the NYPD and are expected to open around 3 p.m. Police say large backpacks, large coolers, lawn chairs, lawn blankets, umbrellas and alcohol is prohibited.

Manhattan

1st Avenue and East 42nd Street

1st Avenue and East 34th Street (this is the only location with an A.D.A accessible viewing area)

1st Avenue and East 20th Street

Queens

Gantry Plaza State Park

Brooklyn

Newton Barge Park

Transmitter Park

Marsha P. Johnson State Park

Officials behind the annual event advise against watching from the following locations: Bushwick Intel Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Grand Ferry Park, Domino Park, Hunter's Point South Park, Roosevelt Island and the East 34th Street Ferry Landing.

With New York on the cusp of fully reopening, this 4th of July is shaping up to be quite a celebration in the city.

Can I see the fireworks from the Brooklyn Bridge?

No. City officials issued a reminder to New York residents that Macy’s spectacular fireworks show will not be visible from the Brooklyn Bridge this year. That goes for the Manhattan, Williamsburg and Edward I. Koch bridges as well.

July 4th street closures, traffic alerts and parking

If you plan on being in Williamsburg or Greenpoint on Monday or Tuesday, be prepared for traffic delays and restricted parking. Traffic and parking alerts were issued ahead of the holiday celebrations and fireworks shows.

NYPD officials say parking will not be allowed in some areas beginning Monday at 10 p.m. until the completion of Macy’s fireworks show. Officials also said that some streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning Tuesday at 3 p.m. until the end of the fireworks display. See tweet below for more details.