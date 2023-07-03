Thunderstorms expected ahead of 4th of July. Will the holiday be a washout?

What to Know Will Mother Nature be setting off her own fireworks in the form of thunderstorms this 4th of July? Well, perhaps.

Storms are expected Monday once again -- particularly as the day progresses.

Although storms are expected Tuesday, we should see the weather quiet down in time for the fireworks -- but it may be cutting it close.

Will Mother Nature be setting off her own fireworks in the form of thunderstorms this 4th of July? Well, perhaps.

Storms are expected Monday once again -- particularly as the day progresses.

Strong winds, lightning and large hail are likely as storms are likely to develop in the afternoon and evening, with some even lingering into the overnight. There is also the possibility of flash flooding and tornado risk in Central and South Jersey.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Aside from the storms, warm and humidity will also blanket the region, with heat index Monday expected to reach over 90.

But what about Tuesday, the Fourth of July holiday?

Although storms are expected Tuesday, we should see the weather quiet down in time for the fireworks -- but it may be cutting it close.

Storm Team 4 will keep monitoring the storms ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

However, one thing that seems to be certain -- it will also be a warm and humid holiday. The temperatures are expected to be in the mid and upper 80s, with the heat index value reaching 90 plus.

Although we are not expected to get a break from the warmth and humidity in the very near future, as we are expected to get a break from these summer storms for a few days.