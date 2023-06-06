Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show to debut mile-wide ‘waving flag'

Booming fireworks will brighten the skies once again above the East River when the 47th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show takes over New York City next month.

The explosive annual tradition still has a few tricks up its sleeves. This year's spectacular will debut a new mile-wide waving flag comprised of red, white and blue fireworks.

The New York skyline will illuminate with fireworks around 9:25 p.m. with more than 60,000 shells and effects launched from five barges positioned along the river. According to this week's announcement, the July 4th display "will feature the most dynamic collection of animated shells ever launched during Macy’s annual spectacle."

“This year’s Macy’s Fireworks celebration will be nothing short of showstopping,” said Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks. "Paired with a score featuring American classics, this year’s celebration will honor trailblazers that have forged our past, present, and future.”

Over 2,400 shells and effects are planned to go off per minute above the Big Apple.

Public viewing locations will be setup along Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan waterfronts -- details will be announced closer to the show.

The show will pop and crackle to the rhythm of classic patriotic tunes including “The Star-Spangled Banner," "America the Beautiful,” "Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

Fans of the annual fireworks show are guaranteed a front row seat during NBC's broadcast of the Macy's spectacle, airing 8-10 p.m. The holiday spectacular will also be streamed live on Peacock.

With New York on the cusp of fully reopening, this 4th of July is shaping up to be quite a celebration in the city.