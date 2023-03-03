NYC Musician Indicted in Long Island Mansion Shooting

A Brooklyn-based rapper faced downgraded charges Friday as he was arraigned on a nine-count indictment in a shooting at an exclusive Long Island pool party last summer that wounded three people.

Fetty Luciano, whose real name is Remy Marshall, originally had been accused of attempted murder, along with other crimes, in the July 10, 2022 shooting at The Mansion at Glen Cove, a Great Gatsby-esque 187-room enclave on Nassau County's Gold Coast known for hosting lavish weddings and other high-profile events.

The shooting happened as at least 150 people turned out at The Mansion for the Big Fendi Birthday Celebration (Big Fendi is the rapper credited with discovering Nicki Minaj). The party had been heavily promoted ahead of time, with one Instagram account calling it "NYC's only premium open format music pool party with Botle, Food and Hookah Service -- with RSVPs a MUST." A security guard was among those hurt. No one was badly injured.

Luciano, 27, was apprehended 11 days after the shooting.

Prosecutors said they didn't have the evidence to move forward on the attempted murder charge against him. They did, however, charge Luciano with three counts of second-degree assault and one count each of criminal possession of a weapon, attempted second-degree assault, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment.

Luciano, who lives in Queens despite his Brooklyn base, pleaded not guilty in court Friday.

His attorney, Javier Alberto Solano, said the fact the district attorney dropped the top charge of attempted murder on account of lacking evidence signaled the "beginning of the end" of the case against his client. He said there's no video or other surveillance footage that can prove the prosecution's case.

Luciano faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the top charge in the indictment. He's due back in court at the end of this month.

The Glen Cove mansion got their liquor license back after having it suspended following a shooting inside the mansion earlier this month, Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

After the shooting, Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck blasted the party organizers and said those involved in the violence were from out of town. She said such private parties have yielded noise complaints in the past, but the latest incident was a deal-breaker for her -- and she vowed to restrict future permits at the location.

The shooting also temporarily cost the venue its liquor license during prime wedding season.

"This defendant allegedly brought a loaded gun into a crowded private event and, during an altercation, discharged the weapon and struck three victims," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement Friday. "Thankfully, the defendant’s alleged reckless actions did not cause life-threatening injuries to the victims and no one else was hurt."