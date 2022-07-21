Artist Fetty Luciano Arrested in The Mansion Shooting on Long Island

A musical artist associated with a hip-hop collective out of New York City has been arrested in the pool party shooting at a Great Gatsby-esque 187-room enclave on Long Island's Gold Coast earlier this month that left three people wounded.

The July 10 shooting at The Mansion at Glen Cove in Nassau County also temporarily cost the venue its liquor license -- a temporary measure as the investigation continues.

Remy Marshall, a Brooklyn artist better known as Fetty Luciano, is being charged with attempted murder and weapons possession offenses, Glen Cove police said Thursday in announcing the arrest. He is expected to be arraigned later in the day.

Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available. Glen Cove police say the NYPD assisted in solving the case.

The shooting happened as at least 150 people turned out at The Mansion for the Big Fendi Birthday Celebration (Big Fendi is the rapper credited with discovering Nicki Minaj). The party had been heavily promoted ahead of time, with one Instagram account calling it "NYC's only premium open format music pool party with Botle, Food and Hookah Service -- with RSVPs a MUST." A security guard was among the wounded. All three victims survived.

After the shooting, Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck blasted the party organizers and said those involved in the violence were from out of town. She said such private parties have yielded noise complaints in the past, but the latest incident was a deal-breaker for her -- and she vowed to restrict future permits at the location.

The state took another step in pulling The Mansion's liquor license. The venue's managers say their lawyers have been notified and are reviewing the filing.

"Those with upcoming weddings and events are assured that this temporary setback is being addressed in a swift and timely fashion and that all steps are being taken to rectify the matter at once," Michael Finkelstein, counsel for The Mansion at Glen Cove, said in a statement.

It's not clear how many wedding receptions or other events had been immediately upcoming at the venue or how quickly managers realistically expected to have the issue resolved.