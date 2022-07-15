Pool Party Shooting Costs The Mansion Its Liquor License — During Prime Wedding Season

The Great Gatsby-esque 187-room enclave on Long Island's Gold Coast where three people were shot during a raucous pool party that social media promotion tied to a rapper's annual birthday bash has had its liquor license suspended by the state as an investigation into the chaos continues, officials said, meaning those with planned events might be out of luck.

A security guard was among the trio wounded when at least 150 people turned out at The Mansion at Glen Cove in Nassau County late Sunday for the Big Fendi Birthday Celebration (Big Fendi is the rapper credited with discovering Nicki Minaj).

It had been heavily promoted ahead of time, with one Instagram account calling it "NYC's only premium open format music pool party with Botle, Food and Hookah Service -- with RSVPs a MUST."

After the shooting, Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck blasted the party organizers and said those involved in the violence were from out of town. She said such private parties have yielded noise complaints in the past, but the latest incident was a deal-breaker for her -- and she vowed to restrict future permits at the location.

The state took another step in pulling The Mansion's liquor license. The venue's managers say their lawyers have been notified and are reviewing the filing.

"Those with upcoming weddings and events are assured that this temporary setback is being addressed in a swift and timely fashion and that all steps are being taken to rectify the matter at once," Michael Finkelstein, counsel for The Mansion at Glen Cove, said in a statement.

It's not clear how many wedding receptions or other events had been immediately upcoming at the venue or how quickly managers realistically expected to have the issue resolved.

The gunfire erupted after a fight broke out in the lobby of the building. It wasn't clear what it was about. The guard was shot once, as were two party-goers. All survived. No arrests have been made.

The Mansion at Glen Cove is a high-end boutique hotel typically reserved for weddings and fundraisers. Top local police officials say they can't recall responding to this kind of call at that venue ever -- or at least in recent decades.

Those who live near the mansion still say the pool parties are too frequent and loud, even if they aren't all violent like Sunday's.

"We can't sit in our backyard. We have friends and family here, and they hear it. Sometimes we even feel the bass within the house," said one local resident. "It's a residential area. We love being here and they used to call it the Gold Cast. It doesn't seem golden anymore."