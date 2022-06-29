Lee Zeldin

Long Island Man Charged With Hate Crime in Lee Zeldin Campaign Sign Vandalism

The sign was defaced two days before Lee Zeldin earned Tuesday's GOP nomination for governor of New York in the upcoming election

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 41-year-old Long Island man has been arrested on a charge of aggravated harassment as a hate crime for allegedly defacing a lawn campaign sign for Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday.

Vincent Mckie, 41, was apprehended outside his Huntington home Tuesday afternoon in the Saturday vandalism of the campaign sign on the corner of West Pulaski Road and Oakwood Road, where McKie lives, officials said. Cops say he drew a swastika on it.

The word "Gambino" and "187," a possible reference to the California penal code for murder, were also found painted on the sign, police said.

Mckie also was charged with criminal mischief. He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday. Attorney details for him were not immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Zeldin, who won his party's nomination in Tuesday's primary election and will challenge Democrat Kathy Hochul for the job in November, condemned the vandalism in a tweet prior to his Tuesday night victory.

"In the US, we settle our scores at the ballot box, & this type of raw hate must never have any home in NY or the US," Zeldin wrote.

More Coverage

new york primary 16 hours ago

New York Primary Election Results 2022: See Who Won

Decision 2022 12 hours ago

It's Hochul vs. Zeldin for New York Governor. Get Your Primary Recap Here

Elections Jun 28

Colorado GOP Rejects Candidates Who Back Trump Election Lie

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Lee ZeldinLong IslandSuffolk Countyhate crimeDecision 2022
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us