Lee Zeldin Campaign Sign Targeted by Anti-Semitic Vandal

A campaign sign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin became the target of an anti-Semitic vandal over the weekend who sprayed hateful messages on the Long Island lawn sign.

The sign identifying the New York candidate and date of the primary election was covered by graffiti of a swastika and the number 178. The latter is a reference to the California penal code for murder, Zeldin's campaign told the NY Post.

"In the US, we settle our scores at the ballot box, & this type of raw hate must never have any home in NY or the US," Zeldin posted to Twitter with the damaged sign on Sunday.

Police in Suffolk County confirmed a report had been filed after a motorist discovered the vandalism Sunday morning in Huntington Station.

"I'm thankful for the Suffolk County PD as they work to identify the perpetrators," the tweet continued.

The hateful graffiti incident comes two days before the primary where Zeldin hopes to be victorious over GOP candidates Andrew Giuliani, Rob Astorino and Harry Wilson.

A recent poll found Zeldin and Giuliani in almost a dead heat, but nearly a third of the Republican voters said they were still undecided, suggesting the race remains well up for grabs.